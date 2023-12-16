Halpern Financial Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.37. 7,990,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,489. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

