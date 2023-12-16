Halpern Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. 30,212,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

