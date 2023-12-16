Halpern Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 314.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 435,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,696,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.68. 8,666,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.41.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

