Halpern Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $103.04. 907,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,191. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $103.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

