Halpern Financial Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 41,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FQAL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,718. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

