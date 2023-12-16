Halpern Financial Inc. Buys 504 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,427. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

