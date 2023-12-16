Halpern Financial Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,583,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

