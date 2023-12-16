Halpern Financial Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.88. 7,057,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

