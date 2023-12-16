Halpern Financial Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 309.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.38. 4,241,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,870. The company has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

