Halpern Financial Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,350 shares of company stock worth $12,466,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.10. 4,795,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,745. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

