Halpern Financial Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 198.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 494.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.95. 3,945,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,781. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $261.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day moving average is $242.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

