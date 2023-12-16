Halpern Financial Inc. Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.94. 912,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,477. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $499.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.48 and a 200-day moving average of $440.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

