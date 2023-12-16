Halpern Financial Inc. Invests $26,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,316,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.