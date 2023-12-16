Halpern Financial Inc. Purchases 967 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $165.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average is $155.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

