Halpern Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVOG stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $808.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

