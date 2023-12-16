Halpern Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 16,195,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

