Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Halpern Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.6% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.5% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,741,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,019,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average is $172.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $260.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,333.94, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

