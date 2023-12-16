Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS) Short Interest Up 42.5% in November

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hammerhead Energy by 15,030.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HHRS opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Hammerhead Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $174.51 million for the quarter. Hammerhead Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HHRS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HHRS

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

