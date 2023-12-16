Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$59.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.30. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$13.62 and a 52 week high of C$61.69.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

