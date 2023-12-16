Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Position Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.4 %

HOG stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

