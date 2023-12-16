Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Purchased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 427,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,359,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 104,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.