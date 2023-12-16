Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Purchases £4,977.99 in Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd acquired 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,977.99 ($6,249.05).

Hays Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.34) on Friday. Hays plc has a twelve month low of GBX 91.70 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.95 ($1.64). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.69) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

