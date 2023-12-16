HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEATW remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. HeartBeam has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Get HeartBeam alerts:

HeartBeam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.