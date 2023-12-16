HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 136,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut HeartCore Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.45.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

