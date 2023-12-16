HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.27.

Get HEICO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

HEICO Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of HEI opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a 52-week low of $147.69 and a 52-week high of $186.71.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.