Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Buys $40,500.00 in Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 5,000 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $133,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dane Andreeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Dane Andreeff acquired 2,000 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,740.00.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 7,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,621. The company has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) EPS for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.74% and a negative net margin of 1,602.40%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 2,047.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.