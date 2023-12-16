Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Up 41.4% in November

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $27.75.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.