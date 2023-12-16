Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Up 41.4% in November

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

