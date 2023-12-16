Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
HFRO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 215,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.09.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
