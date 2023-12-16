Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

HFRO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 215,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.09.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 97,440 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

