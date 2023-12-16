Hims & Hers Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,995 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 346% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,465 put options.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,979.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $56,898.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,098 shares of company stock valued at $785,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.78. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

