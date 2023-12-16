Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.2% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $123.52. The company had a trading volume of 986,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,760. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.