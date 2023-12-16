Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Holiday Island Price Performance
Shares of HIHI opened at $0.04 on Friday. Holiday Island has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
Holiday Island Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Holiday Island
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.