Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Holiday Island Price Performance

Shares of HIHI opened at $0.04 on Friday. Holiday Island has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Holiday Island Company Profile

XA Interactive, Inc develops and operates application for secondary recovery of oil and gas operations. It also engages in the digital advertising, electronic payment system, blockchain, natural resources, and electric vehicle charging station business. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.

