Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 506.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

