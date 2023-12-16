Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $30.62

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.62, but opened at $29.60. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 218,445 shares trading hands.

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

