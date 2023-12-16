Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 127,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 196,801 shares.The stock last traded at $31.45 and had previously closed at $30.95.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 77,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 48,104 shares during the period.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

