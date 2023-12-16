Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.94

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 2407366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

