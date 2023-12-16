Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $112.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

