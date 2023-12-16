Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,055. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.