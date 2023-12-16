Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $162.26 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

