Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 1,017 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $482.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $484.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.