Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO opened at $433.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

