Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $299,000 in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,483 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,180.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 525,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 484,771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 735,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,112,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 519,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

