Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $411,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $541.07 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.54.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

