Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $462,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $926.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

