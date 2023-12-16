Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $53.66 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

