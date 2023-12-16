Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $200.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.25.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

