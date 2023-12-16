Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RECS stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $254.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

