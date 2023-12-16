Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

