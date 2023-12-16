Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.