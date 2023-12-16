Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,690 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The stock has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.