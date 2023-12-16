Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 3,206 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,817,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $162.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.08. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $615.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.